BRISTOL TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Bristol Township.

A man was shot in a home on Hyde Oakfield Road, deputies said. He was shot in the abdomen and taken to the hospital, where he is having surgery.

Deputies have taken one person into custody.

This is a breaking news story and we are working to learn more. Check back here for updates.