Sheriff warns of scam callers posing as Medicare representatives in Columbiana Co.

(WKBN) – Scam calls have become part of our lives, like it or not. In Columbiana County, they’ve noticed a rise in Medicare scam calls, and Sheriff Brian McLaughlin warns not to listen to them.

Scam calls are annoying to get. They come in from who-knows-where, and recently, someone posing as a representative from Medicare has targeted Columbiana County.

“They actually have the appropriate Medicare number and the name to go along with it, and they’re telling them they need a new card,” McLaughlin said.

The scam callers are trying to get people to send their private information.

McLaughlin says they’re probably not the only place seeing these calls, but since it’s Medicare, it targets older people.

“At times, there’ll be some confusion, just because of the age or maybe the medicine they’re on, so they make them an easier target,” McLaughlin said.

But if you do get one of these calls, it’s important to not give out this information. The people legitimately with Medicare already have the information they need.

Places like your doctor or the hospital would be the ones to call if there was a problem. Not Medicare itself.

“You need to make sure you know who you’re talking to and the best way to do that is you’re placing the phone call to a known person and talk to them,” McLaughlin said.

One way scam callers might try to trick you is by using a local number to get a hold of you. So for Columbiana County, for example, you could get a call from Lisbon, Salem, East Liverpool or East Palestine.

“They will pop up as a local number. You can spoof a number. There’s all kinds of apps that allow you to do that,” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin says many of these callers are international, which makes it more difficult for law enforcement.