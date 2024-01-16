BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office has an investigation underway in Butler Township.

First responders were called to a home on Salem-Grange Road on December 31, 2023. The responders found a deceased man when they got there, so they called the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Brian McLaughlin said the man died of natural causes.

Afterward, a family member of the deceased man told the Sheriff’s Office that a female relative had passed away and was in a structure on the same property as the home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, she had been dead for six to seven years, but it appears she also died of natural causes.