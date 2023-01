MECCA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of two people in Mecca Township.

Major Tony Villanueva says the bodies of the two deceased were found outside a home on State Route 88.

A 3-year-old boy was located inside the house, but Villanueva says the boy is OK.

It’s unknown how long the child was in the home by himself, but investigators say it was likely more than 24 hours.

The investigation is ongoing.