Law enforcement investigating deadly shooting in East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a deadly shooting in East Liverpool Thursday morning, according to the Columbiana County sheriff.

It happened in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement is combing both sides of the street.

Crime scene tape is up at multiple houses.

Police are directing traffic around the scene.

The sheriff’s office, East Liverpool police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on the case.

We are still working to figure out when it happened, as well as any possible suspects.

