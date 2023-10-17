HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The owners of the Shenango Valley Mall and city officials are now one step closer to beginning the revitalization of the mostly vacant mall.

According to court documents, on Friday the Pennsylvania Supreme Court denied an appeal filed by JCPenney officials. The appeal was set in motion after both the Common Pleas Court and Superior Court denied the store’s application to stay on the mall property.

Back in August, the current owners of the mall, ButterFLI Holdings LLC was trying to end the tenancy of its last anchor store.

According to the complaint filed in August, Butterfli claims it doesn’t have to follow any lease agreement between JCPenney and previous owners. It also says the owners gave JCPenney a notice of termination in March, and the store refused to leave.

After denied appeals, this could mean the closure of the JCPenney store at the Shenango Valley Mall. JCPenney is the lone anchor store at the mall, after the closure of both Sears and Macy’s in 2017.

City officials have said previously that the ongoing litigation between JCPenney and the mall has stalled progress of revitalizing the 54-acre site.

The revitalization of the mall property is part of the city’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan. According to that plan, the city wants to create a walkable, vibrant city center.