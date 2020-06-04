Shenango Valley mall reopening Friday

Masks and social distancing are required in all Pennsylvania establishments

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Shoppers will finally be allowed back in the Shenango Valley Mall on Friday.

Not all the stores will be open, if you want to go to a certain one, check before you go.

Stores that will be reopening are A&Z News, Auntie Anne’s, JCPenney, King’s Jewelry, LA Nail Spa, Leana’s Books, Shail Jewelry and Unique Eyebrow.

There are modified hours. The mall opens each day at noon, closing at 7 p m. or 5 p.m. on Sunday.

