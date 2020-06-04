Shenango Valley mall reopening Friday

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Shoppers will finally be allowed back in the Shenango Valley Mall on Friday.
Not all the stores will be open, if you want to go to a certain one, check before you go.
Stores that will be reopening are A&Z News, Auntie Anne’s, JCPenney, King’s Jewelry, LA Nail Spa, Leana’s Books, Shail Jewelry and Unique Eyebrow.
There are modified hours. The mall opens each day at noon, closing at 7 p m. or 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Masks and social distancing are required in all Pennsylvania establishments.