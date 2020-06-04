Live Now
George Floyd memorial service in Minneapolis

Shenango Valley mall reopening Friday

Local News

Masks and social distancing are required in all Pennsylvania establishments

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Shoppers will finally be allowed back in the Shenango Valley Mall on Friday.

Not all the stores will be open, if you want to go to a certain one, check before you go.

Stores that will be reopening are A&Z News, Auntie Anne’s, JCPenney, King’s Jewelry, LA Nail Spa, Leana’s Books, Shail Jewelry and Unique Eyebrow.

There are modified hours. The mall opens each day at noon, closing at 7 p m. or 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Masks and social distancing are required in all Pennsylvania establishments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com