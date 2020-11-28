Shenango Valley highlights local businesses during Small Business Saturday

Sherris Moreira, executive director of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce, said now, more than ever, it's important to support local business

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – It’s Small Business Saturday, a day designated to support local businesses.

Just like Black Friday, things will look a little different. There’s normally a big kick-off for the day for shops in Sharon and Hermitage, but because of COVID-19, things were on a smaller scale.

Shoppers were still able to head out and do some shopping but with masks and social distancing in place.

“It’s just so important that we get out there and support these small businesses, because again, this year, it could be a matter of: do they stay open, or do they close?” said Sherris Moreira, executive director of the Shenango Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Normally, there is a big tree-lighting ceremony with singing and Santa, and the community comes to watch. This year, the tree was already lit, but people could still come out for the Cherub lighting.

“We know we can’t provide the full thing, but we can at least do something that makes people feel like the holidays are coming and also just encourage shopping and supporting our local businesses, because they need it so much,” Moriera said.

Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for shoppers.

Small businesses are also doing giveaways until December 23 to help attract more shoppers.

Some of the businesses participating include Tam O’Shanter Golf Pro Shop, Studio C in Hermitage and Gifted at Applegate in Sharon.