SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Some people will crochet as a side hustle, making holiday items to sell, but there’s a group in western Pennsylvania that does it to help others.

The group, known as Bundle Babies Ministry, takes bundles of yarn and crafts them into vibrant crocheted creations. The group recently reached 10,000 made-from-the-heart creations.

Group member Linda Zeronas started crocheting three decades ago to help others by making blankets and hats for newborns at various hospitals.

“There’s a need out there. We don’t know what the need is until you get into something,” she said.

It kept her busy, then she started asking others if they wanted to help. The group now includes about a dozen women.

“Just being able to help somebody, and it was my dream, and I tried to do it on my own, and I couldn’t,” she said.

They get together at First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, located at 603 W. Ridge Ave. They’re now making lap robes to keep people who are receiving chemo warm and baby blankets for unwed mothers.

And while the group is using slip stitches, crochets and chains to put the pieces together, they let their minds wander to think about who these vivid items will be helping.

Another member Kathleen Sonoga said, “I can just imagine how it makes them feel to know someone made something for them.”

That joy energizes the group. Members come and go, but the fellowship and camaraderie are always there, and there’s always a supply on hand if they learn of someone in need. The group is hooked on making a difference, one item at a time.

“It’s giving back to other people and using, what talents we have to give to someone that needs a blanket for warmth, for comfort for their new, little baby,” said Sonoga

The group welcomes new people, and group members will teach those who want to learn to crochet or knit. They meet every Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Contact the church at 724-962-7016.