SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) — The Shenango Township Police Department is trying calm fears about a social media rumor in Mercer County.

Chief Jason Newton said in a release there is a rumor that two homeless men are attacking people who try to help them.

Newton says there is no truth to this. He said in the release Shenango Twp. has not had any reports like this and neither have surrounding communities.

He also said the department is opening a criminal investigation into how the rumor got started.