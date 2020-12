Shenango Township Fire Department chaplain passes away

Gary Winemiller had been a firefighter since 1974

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Shenango Township Fire Department Chaplain Gary Winemiller has passed away.

The fire department announced Winemiller’s passing Tuesday on Facebook.

Winemiller was also a former driver and operator at the fire department.

He joined the Shenango Township Fire Department in 1999 after belonging to the West Middlesex Fire Department.

Winemiller had been a firefighter since 1974.

He also served as reverend for the Wesleyan Methodist Church in West Middlesex.

There will be a full firefighter funeral procession Wednesday, with the funeral at noon at Flynn Funeral Home in Hermitage. The procession will be near Route 18 after the funeral and will go to Haywood Cemetery in West Middlesex.

Gary Winemiller’s obituary