Shenango Schools show support for superintendent, teen son hurt in crash

A tractor trailer hit their SUV on Route 422 earlier this week

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Shenango Area Schools in Lawrence County had an emotional start Friday.

Before class, students and staff met at the high school’s flag pole.

They were thinking of their superintendent, Dr. Michael Schreck, and his son, who were badly hurt in a crash.

Surrounding school districts also showed their support by wearing Shenango’s colors — blue and gold.

Dr. Schreck is in critical condition at a Pittsburgh hospital. His 13-year-old son, Aiden, is also hospitalized.

This week, a tractor trailer hit their SUV on Route 422 near Route 388 in Slippery Rock. Their car then hit another car. The driver of that car was also seriously hurt.