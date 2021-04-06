Shenango River Watchers plan full calendar to celebrate state’s River of the Year win

The Shenango River Watchers are ready to make up for lost time because of the pandemic

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Shenango River Watchers have some projects planned for 2021 and they’re planning to show off the state’s River of the Year with a full calendar of events.

At their annual meeting Tuesday night in Buhl Park, the group announced projects they are involved with, like bringing goats to clear weeds from the river banks and a year-long celebration of their award-winning river.

“The Shenango River is the 2021 Pennsylvania River of the Year, so we are celebrating the Shenango River this year in a variety of events,” said Brandi Baros, president of the Shenango River Watchers.

The Shenango River won by less than 100 votes.

Baros says the River Watchers didn’t let last year’s empty calendar stop them from promoting the Shenango River.

“We rallied all of our volunteers and our supporters who have been with us for the last 20 years,” Baros said.

Baros says the River Watchers are ready to make up for lost time because of the pandemic.

“For some of the others where we could potentially have spread people out, we just couldn’t figure out how we could do those events and not lose a ton of money on it. So, we didn’t do Paddle Fest, we didn’t formally have any events,” Baros said.

Thanks to winning the Pennsylvania River of the Year, the River Watchers have extra money in hand for the events.

“Whichever watershed you’re in, support it. Remember, this is where your drinking water comes from, more likely than not, and also the River Watchers’ motto is ‘We All Live Downstream.’ No matter where you are, you’re downstream from somebody and somebody else is downstream from you,” Baros said.

The Shenango and Mahoning rivers merge to become the Beaver River, just south of downtown New Castle.

Head over to the Shenango River Watchers’ website to view their River of the Year events.