SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — This evening, thousands came to Sharon to enjoy Waterfire, but it wasn’t just the main event people enjoyed. The afternoon was filled with entertainment.

The annual event WaterFire is in its 11th year in the Shenango Valley. The festivities kicked off Saturday afternoon downtown with live music, food and even some fun games. Those in attendance were enjoying the fun while they wait for the main event.

This year, there was a new spot to enjoy. The former Huntington Bank lot was now a space for kids. Nine-year-old Jasmine Smith was there having fun.

“I went face painting, legos, making a necklace,” she said.

Organizers were thrilled to see people of all ages out early Saturday afternoon taking a stroll down East State Street and checking out all the local vendors.

It’s kind of a culmination of so much hard work. The biggest point is it makes me the happiest when we’re doing the lighting, and you look around and see everybody smiling and enjoying it,” said Karen Anderson, Waterfire organizer.

The theme was based on Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Anderson says they would not have been able to pull it off without the help of all the volunteers.

“Our volunteers today showed up, and we have another work day tomorrow and then in September, we will definitely be looking for more people to sign up,” Anderson said.

If you missed Waterfire Saturday, you will have another chance to catch the show in September.

The orbs are set to be lit at 9 p.m.