Sheetz presents $9K collected during coin drive to Second Harvest Food Bank

Sheetz has been encouraging customers to bring in coins and help with the coin shortage, while the company made a donation to charity

(WYTV) – Sheetz presented $9,000 that it collected during a coin drive to the Second Harvest Food Bank on Thursday.

Sheetz has been encouraging customers to bring in coins and help with the coin shortage. There was a coin box near the register, collecting them for Sheetz for Kidz.

Sheetz would then take the coins and put them in the register, while making the donation to its employee-driven charity.

Sheetz for Kidz works with the Salvation Army to help improve the holidays for kids, and it works with food banks on fighting hunger.

The donation to Second Harvest Food Bank will provide 54,000 meals to children in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties by supporting more than 40 school pantry programs.