Sheetz customers can donate to charity while adding coins back into the system

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused retailers across the country to be short on change

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – First it was a shortage of toilet paper, then meat and now you’re still seeing signs about a coin shortage. Stores say coins are gone or in short supply. The coins are not where they should be but one retailer has an idea about how to get them back in the system.

Sheetz has 600 stores across six states and has been experiencing the coin shortage at almost all of its locations.

“It hasn’t impacted our stores in any kind of emergency way but because we’re aware of it, we wanted to issue a couple proactive tips for our customers,” Nick Ruffner said.

Sheetz wants customers to have exact change if they pay with cash. Otherwise, it suggests using debit and credit cards. You can also buy items through the SHcan & Go app.

The last option is at checkout. You can donate extra change to Sheetz for the Kidz.

“It impacts about 10,000 kids per year and that averages out to about 16 kids per store location,” Ruffner said.

Sheetz for the Kidz is an employee-driven charity. Coin boxes at the register raise money 10 months out of the year for Special Olympics but during July and December, it goes to Sheetz for the Kidz.

“So it’s kind of a multi-faceted approach to helping fight hunger but also helping kids have a brighter holiday season as well,” Ruffner said.

Sheetz works with food banks on fighting hunger and with the Salvation Army to help improve the holidays by shopping, wrapping and giving gifts to kids.

You can get coins back into the system by stopping in and dropping off any you have.

Sheetz rings donations through the register for charity, then uses the coins as change for customers.