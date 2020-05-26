Sheely’s expands business to Cleveland market

A grand opening is scheduled for September 7-19 at the new location at 18813 North Marketplace Drive at the Shops at Marketplace in Aurora

AURORA, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in the company’s 68-year history, Sheely’s Furniture and Appliance is expanding with the opening of a second storefront location in Aurora, Ohio.

The new location is part of the company’s strategic initiative for growth and further expansion into the Cleveland market.

A grand opening is scheduled for September 7-19 at the new location at 18813 North Marketplace Drive at the Shops at Marketplace in Aurora.

“As a third-generation Sheely’s family member, I’m honored to usher in this new era for Sheely’s along with my principal partners, our 150 employees and stakeholders. It is such an exciting time to be a part of this business,” said Jessica Smith, buyer and principal at Sheely’s.

The new location features 80,000 square feet of showroom and warehouse space, with spaces dedicated to Sheely’s mix of furniture, appliances, mattresses, décor and Warehouse Outlet.

While the new store will feature some of the brands that Sheely’s customer know well, the new space will also offer a chance to shop several new lines.

“This location provides us the opportunity to welcome new brands into our core offerings at Sheely’s. Our buyers are currently working on creating that new mix of products, which we believe will be something exciting for customers both old and new,” said Lance Romeo, buyer and principal at Sheely’s.

Curry added he expects the new store to generate an estimated 25 new jobs to start, but future growth is anticipated.

Founded in 1952 by Dale Sheely, Sr., Sheely’s has a showroom that exceeds 80,000 square feet and a 150,000-square-foot warehouse which totals almost 6 acres of selection and inventory located in North Lima, Ohio.