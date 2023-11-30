NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — A number of men who grew out their facial hair for the last 30 days were given a fresh shave on Thursday as a part of “Movember.”

Many men grew beards and mustaches during November to support men’s health. On Thursday, they walked into the Eastwood Mall with a beard and received a fresh shave from Excalibur Barber.

The shave-off event at St. Joe’s at the Mall wraps up Man Up Mahoning Valley‘s “Grow a ‘ stache, start a conversation, save a life” campaign, which raises awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of prostate-specific antigen screenings.

“We want guys to start going to the doctor on a regular basis, you know, go to get a baseline number for their PSA,” said Steve Burbink, with Man Up Mahoning Valley.

The month-long campaign also raises money to help in the fight against prostate cancer. The dollars brought in stay local and help with programs in the Mahoning Valley that support men’s health.