Sharpsville theater has first show inside renovated church

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – In early February, we first told you about how the Area Community Theater of Sharpsville was renovating an old Sharon church to be its new home. The theater had its first show on Friday.

The Youngstown based comedy group “Dinner Theater Rejects” was the opening show, which was held on the first floor of the church in a venue called 40 Below.

There were about 50 people there. It was full. This is the former Sacred Heart Catholic Church on the bottom of Sharon’s West Hill.

“We’ve been working on this for 18 months, and we’re finally at the point where we can open to the public and let the public enjoy outside entertainment. Our entertainment will be offered monthly throughout the rest of the season,” said Tom Perman, president of Area Community Theater of Sharpsville.

Still to come, an auditorium with a full stage and seating for almost 300 will be upstairs from 40 Below. That part of the project is still under construction.