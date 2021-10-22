Sharpsville High School Basketball Schedules

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Sharpsville High School basketball games:
2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 14 – at Franklin
Dec. 17 – George Junior Republic
Dec. 18 – Quaker Valley
Dec. 21 – Hickory
Jan. 7 – Slippery Rock
Jan. 8 – vs. Youngstown East at Sharon
Jan. 11 – at Greenville
Jan. 13 – Sharon
Jan. 15 – at Grove City
Jan. 18 – at Wilmington
Jan. 21 – Franklin
Jan. 25 – at George Junior Republic
Jan. 28 – at Hickory
Feb. 1 – at Fitch
Feb. 4 – at Slippery Rock
Feb. 8 – Greenville
Feb. 11 – at Sharon
Feb. 15 – Grove City
Feb. 18 – Wilmington
2021-22 Girls’ Basketball Schedule
Dec. 10 – at Slippery Rock Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 11 – at Slippery Rock Tip-Off Tournament
Dec. 13 – at Iroquois
Dec. 16 – at Jamestown
Dec. 18 – Farrell
Dec. 20 – at Warren
Dec. 23 – Iroquois
Dec. 28 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic
Dec. 29 – at Hickory’s Sally Ward Holiday Classic
Jan. 6 – Sharon
Jan. 10 – Grove City
Jan. 13 – at Wilmington
Jan. 20 – Lakeview
Jan. 24 – Greenville
Jan. 27 – at Titusville
Jan. 31 – at Sharon
Feb. 7 – Wilmington
Feb. 10 – at Lakeview
Feb. 14 – at Greenville
Feb. 17 – Titusville
Sharpsville High School
Nickname: The Blue Devils
Colors: Blue and White
School address: 301 Blue Devil Way, Sharpsville, PA 16150
