Sharpsville Area Schools move to remote learning after COVID-19 exposure

SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharpsville Area Schools will be starting complete remote learning Thursday.

There are students who have been exposed to people testing positive for the coronavirus in all three school buildings. The students were exposed outside of school.

Classes will not be in-person again until January 4 at the earliest.

All extracurricular activities and practices are postponed.

High school sports can start practicing again on December 28. Middle school sports can start again on January 4.

All of those dates are subject to change.