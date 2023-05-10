SHARPSVILLE, Penn. (WKBN) – After starting the season 1-4, the Sharpsville Blue Devils baseball team’s turnaround is in full effect following seven straight wins, outscoring opponents 77-25 in that stretch.

“Many people have said before like hitting is contagious and we just needed somebody to spark it up,” Sharpsville head coach Ryan Morris said. “And finally it’s happened in our whole team and our whole lineup is starting to continuously do it game after game.”

The bat have gotten hot behind senior’s like Stephen Tarnoci, a Mount Union commit who’s sporting a .528 batting average with 19 hits and 21 runs batted in through just 12 games.

“Now everything’s feels like it’s going our way,” Tarnoci said. “We’re playing really good baseball, the energy around the team, I mean, it feels amazing.”

As well as Jack Leipheimer, who leads the team with an eye-popping .688 on-base percentage.

“We’re beating teams by five runs and 10-15 running them and making them quit,” Leipheimer said. “We’ve just been dominant since we made those changes and it’s just been working.”

With the Sharpsville alum Morris at the helm, this team has a tough stretch of four games in four days, including three straight important District 10 matchups.

“So we’re getting hot at the right time and I think if we keep it going, we definitely can get hot, get in the playoffs, win a few games and get to the championship and really bring it home,” Tarnoci said.

“This win streak is nice because it gives us in the right momentum towards the playoffs,” Morris said. “Hopefully we get our minds straight and when the playoffs do come, like we’re in a position we want to be in to make a good run this year.”

After starting the week with a 17-0 win over Kennedy Catholic, the Blue Devils play at Mercer on 5/10 before turning around and playing Greenville at home on 5/11.

Shaprsville baseball wraps up the week playing at Lakeview on 5/12 and at North East the next day to wrap up five games in six days for the team.