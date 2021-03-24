Sharon woman killed in vehicle accident

The victim was identified as Kayla Rushwin

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon woman was killed following a traffic crash Tuesday night.

The Sharon Police Department released few details about the crash but said there was only one vehicle involved. It happened around 9:15 p.m. near the intersection of Lorain Street and Logan Avenue.

Rushwin was rushed to the hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

Capt. Mark Hynes noted in a press release that the crash is still under investigation, and further information isn’t being released at this time.

