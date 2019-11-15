Sharon transport driver accused of assaulting, inappropriately touching clients

A 70-year-old woman told police that the man put his hands down her pants, making a lewd comment

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Sharon man who transports clients is facing charges after his clients accused him of attacking and sexually assaulting them.

Thursday, a 61-year-old Warren man told police that Corey Kopta, 44, takes him to appointments. He said he was drunk while driving him and was driving at a high rate of speed, causing him to bump his head on the van.

According to a Warren police report, another client reported that Kopta choked him while he was in the van.

A 49-year-old Brookfield woman said he walked up behind her, grabbing her inappropriately.

A 70-year-old woman who was also in the van said he tried to put his hands down her pants, saying, “I want to get your p****y.”

Police said Kopta was intoxicated when they tried to administer field sobriety tests.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon and taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

He’s charged with assault and gross sexual imposition.

A police report did not list Kopta’s employer.