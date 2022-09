SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Congressman Mike Kelly has announced the City of Sharon will receive nearly $1 million for two FEMA grants.

The money will be used to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public. The Sharon Fire Department will get more than $769,000.

It will be used for PPE.

The Department of Operations and Safety will get just under $200.

The city is researching how to use that money.