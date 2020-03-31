Sharon teachers put on virtual morning newscast to keep students connected, informed

The newscast contains fun and unique segments and also includes positive messages to uplift students

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Pennsylvania schools are closed indefinitely because of COVID-19. So, teachers from a Sharon elementary school are doing a morning newscast to keep connected with their students.

One of the faculty members at C.M. Musser Elementary School came up with the idea.

“We started the newscast with our faculty because our sixth-grade news team can’t come to school. So, we are not the best replacements for them but we are trying our best to be the best substitutes,” said reading specialist Amy Simpson.

When kids are in the classroom, they have a newscast each day.

Simpson said it’s all about keeping the students in a routine, so this was one way to do it.

“I make a schedule and everyone sends their video to me before 5 p.m. and I put together one video and we place on our website and our Facebook page,” she said.

“We start off with a ‘Terrific Tiger.’ So we recognize a student that has been following our rules and that’s done a great job. We recognize a student, we have the weather, we have a joke, we even do the pledge every morning,” Simpson said.

First-grade teacher Lisa Sangregorio believes this is a hard time for teachers, which is why they are trying to stay connected with students.

“All of the teachers all over the country, I think, feel the same way I do, that our hands are tied and we want to be with them so much and helping them to learn,” Sangregorio said.