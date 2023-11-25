SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it’s a shop-until-you-drop kind of weekend. Communities around the Valley shopped local all day for Small Business Saturday, including in Sharon, with a big celebration and pop-up shop.

“Shop local”: It was a slogan plastered everywhere in downtown Sharon Saturday. But those with small businesses say it’s more than just a slogan — it’s an opportunity to support the local economy.

Beth Carlson owns Lydalia Gardens. She grew up in Sharon on her family’s farm and just recently moved back.

“It’s really important,” said Carlson. “They’re the ones that support your son’s baseball team and your daughter’s soccer teams.”

She started her flower business just a few years ago and says she’s so grateful to be able to do this in her hometown.

“It’s just great to see the small network. I mean, that’s what I miss and that’s why I’m glad to be back home to do that, and just supporting each other,” Carlson said.

Arms carried heavy shopping bags throughout downtown Sharon as people supported over a dozen vendors in the pop-up shop on East State Street.

Fontineese Green was one of them. She grew up in the area and was selling her children’s book with the help of her daughter, Gabriella.

“I actually sold my first 50 books in seven days, so I’m on my second 50 books, and my community has just been supporting us to the fullest, and we’re so grateful for it,” said Green, owner of House of Divelle.

Sharon’s director of downtown development Sherris Moreira says she’s met lots of people from Pittsburgh and Cleveland traveling for the event, as well as Sharon natives home for the holidays who are excited for the chance to support their hometown.

“It’s really heartening to see all the people that are coming home to Sharon, you know, especially on a day like today,” Moreira said.

Dani Johnson also celebrated the one-year anniversary of her gift and book shop, The Wandering Soul. She says it’s thanks to year-round support from the community.

“Coming in and even just saying, ‘Hi, I know you’re here, how are you doing today?’ And I’ll say, ‘How are you doing?'” Johnson said. “That’s really, I think, what will help to make us continue with and keep going strong throughout the entire year.”

Johnson encourages people to think of local businesses even when Small Business Saturday is over.