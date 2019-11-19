Sharon Regional president no longer with hospital

Sharon Regional Medical Center did not give any more details on the situation

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Joe Hugar, president of Sharon Regional Medical Center, is no working for the hospital, according to a release sent out Tuesday.

The hospital did not give any more details on the situation.

Current president of Trumbull Regional Medical Center Ronald Bierman will step in to serve as interim president in Sharon for now. He will keep his current position at Trumbull Regional as well.

Bierman has over 25 years of experience as president and CEO of hospitals around the country.

Hugar became president of Sharon Regional in September 2017. Before that, he was president and CEO of a hospital in the Chicago area.