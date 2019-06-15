Sharon Regional Medical Center hosting nurse hiring event

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon Regional Medical Center is hosting a job fair next week to find nurses.

It's happening Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Diagnostic & Imaging Center (2435 Garden Way, Hermitage).

The hospital is looking for registered nurses (RNs) and licensed practical nurses (LPNs).

Nurse managers will be interviewing applicants on the spot.