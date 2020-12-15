Sharon Regional Medical Center gets ‘A’ in patient safety

Local News

The Steward hospital's achievements are protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A local hospital received an A grade for patient safety in the fall of 2020.

Sharon Regional Medical Center got that honor from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grade is updated every six months for hospitals. It’s based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in its care.

