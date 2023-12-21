SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Several businesses in Sharon have “decked their halls” for the city’s second annual Holiday Display Contest.

More than 50 businesses are participating.

City officials say it’s a fun way for businesses in the city to encourage people to check out some local stores.

“Somebody might be coming down to the lube to eat and then they might want to go over to warehouse sales and check out their display and grab some stuff that they need around the house. There’s just a lot of reasons and ways to get people to interact between all the businesses,” said Rachel Meszaros, the area Brand Operations Director of Quaker Steak and Lube.

Each one had the choice of decorating outside, in storefront windows, or inside the business itself. It was left to store owners to decide how they could best be creative.

The Block by Nova Destinations, opened in March and has been expanding its operation ever since. They said they are excited to be part of the community for the holiday season and beyond.

“It’s amazing, honestly, and it’s great that there are not any hard feelings between any of the competition. I think everyone’s on the same page and it’s just bring Sharon back,” said bar and event manager Jarod Ordak.

There are 5 categories on the ballot: Favorite Entry, Holiday Display that Best Represents its Own Business, Holiday Display that Reminds you of a Christmas Movie, the Holiday Display that would be Santa’s Favorite, and the Holiday Display that would be considered a Shopper’s Delight.

You have through Saturday to get your votes in. You can find the voting link here.