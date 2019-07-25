Sharon police say suspects planned robbery of murder victim

Robinson is accused of shooting and killing Khalil Hopson on May 23

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon police filed homicide charges against another suspect in the killing of a Sharon man, reporting that the murder was part of a planned robbery.

Eddie James Robinson, Jr. is now charged with criminal homicide, robbery, criminal conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, criminal conspiracy to commit burglary and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Robinson is accused of shooting and killing Khalil Hopson on May 23. Police say Robinson also shot Hopson’s pit bull, Blue.

Alexis Holmes is also charged with the death of Hopson. She and Robinson were arrested in June at a hotel in Austintown.

Robinson was found with Holmes and was arrested on drug charges at the time. He was being held in the Columbiana County Jail on those charges and will be extradited to Mercer County to face the homicide charges.

The shooting happened at a house on Cedar Avenue. According to a criminal complaint, investigators arrived to find blood on the kitchen floor leading to the side porch. Two shell casings were on the floor, indicating that the shooting happened in the house.

Police said a family member of Hopson was home at the time and said he woke up to the sound of two gunshots. He said Hopson yelled that he had been shot and Holmes let the shooter in.

Police found Holme’s purse in the house, according to the complaint.

They interviewed her, and she told officers that she and Hopson were on the porch when three men rushed them holding guns. She said one of the men brought Hopson in the house while she was held at gunpoint, according to the criminal complaint.

She told investigators she ran after hearing a gunshot. She said she did send Hopson Snapchat messages after the shooting to see if he was OK, saying that was the only way they communicated, the complaint stated.

Holmes told police that she was dating Robinson but they broke up.

Police confiscated Holmes’ cell phone and reported finding text messages between her and Robinson discussing robbing Hopson. Police said the messages indicated that Robinson knew Holmes was spending time with Hopson.

Police said surveillance video in the area showed Holmes and Robinson together in New Castle on May 28. The video showed Robinson placing what appears to be a firearm in a barbecue grill/smoker, according to the complaint.

Police said the video later showed Holmes handing Robinson the firearm.

Police said a witness confirmed the robbery plans of Robinson and Holmes and said the two were shopping together in Youngstown on May 24 — a day after the murder.

Police said surveillance video from the Walmart on Goldie Road confirmed the witness’s information.

Police said when Robinson and Holmes arrived at the Austintown hotel, they seized controlled substances and several bundles of cash, totaling more than $6,500.

Robinson told police that the money was from selling a vehicle.

Police reported finding more money — a total of $12,000 — hidden under the carpet of Holmes’ vehicle.

Investigators have said the crime was drug-related.