Sharon police say security camera helped them find teen girl’s stalker

High-tech cameras are cheaper and more widespread -- and that's been paying off for Sharon police lately

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A stalking case is getting the attention of police in Sharon. Police connected 49-year-old Nicholas Dano to several incidents, including one involving a teen girl.

Dano is facing a number of charges, including invasion of privacy, stalking and prowling at night.

“We have solved a lot of crimes using cameras,” said Sharon Police Capt. Travis Martwinsky.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Dano after a lengthy investigation into complaints going back to March 2018.

Part of the credit goes to the homeowner who installed a security camera.

“Anytime that the public puts cameras on their house, they are relatively cheap and easily installed now,” Martwinsky said.

Those high-tech cameras have been paying off for Sharon PD lately.

“Our last three homicides were all pretty much solved by camera footage,” Martwinsky said. “Two of them, we actually have the murder on film.”

Police want to remind people of security, especially in a walking community like Sharon.

“We have sidewalks everywhere so you constantly have people walking up and down in front of your house,” Martwinsky said. “The number-one deterrent to crime in our city would be lighting. Leave your lights on at night. Have lighting in your house and outside your house. The criminal element likes the shadows.”

Sharon police are still going through evidence and complaints to see if any additional charges will be filed against Dano.

According to Pennsylvania law, all of the charges against him are various degrees of misdemeanors.