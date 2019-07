If you see 16-year-old Devonta Napier or have any information, please call Sharon police

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon police are asking the public for help in finding a missing teen.

Devonta Napier, 16, was reported missing on Wednesday.

He is 6’0″ tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you see him or have any information, please call Sharon police at 724-983-3210 or 724-662-6110.