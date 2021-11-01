Sharon police investigating after car hits, kills pedestrian

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — Sharon police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian Friday.

The accident happened at 7:39 p.m. on the Shenango Valley Freeway near Prindle Street.

The pedestrian was crossing the southbound side of the freeway and was hit by a 46-year-old driver from Hubbard, Ohio.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver and his two passengers were unharmed.

The accident is still under investigation. Police said they are still investigating whether impairment was a factor in the incident for the pedestrian. They do not believe the driver was impaired.

Names have not been released pending notification of immediate family.