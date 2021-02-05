Sharon police captain running for district judge

Martwinski has been with the Sharon Police Department for 27 years

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Sharon Police Captain Travis Martwinski announced that he’s running for magisterial district judge.

Martwinski has been with the Sharon Police Department for 27 years. During that time, he’s served as a patrolman, detective and captain of operations.

“It’s been an honor to serve my community as a police officer and now I wish to continue to serve you as a District Judge,” he said.

Current Magisterial District Judge Dennis Songer is retiring after his term ends, leaving an open seat on the 2021 ballot.

“I would like to thank Judge Songer for his years of dedicated service,” Martwinski said.

Martwinski is the 2nd Vice President of the Mercer County Police Chiefs Association and sits on the Executive Board of the Northwest Pa. Chiefs of Police.

He also completed the Pennsylvania Magisterial District Judge Certification Training School in Harrisburg.

District 35-02-01 in Mercer County includes Sharon and Sharpsville.