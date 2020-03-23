Sharon police: 2 treated for multiple gunshot wounds after shooting at home

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, including to the head

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A Warren man was in critical condition after a shooting reported in Sharon Sunday night.

According to Sharon police, they were called to a shooting at a home on the 300 block of Mesabi Street at 10:22 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, including to the head.

They found a 25-year-old Sharon woman who was also suffering from gunshot wounds. She was in stable condition, police said.

They were both treated at a local trauma center.

Sharon police are investigating to find out what led to the shooting.