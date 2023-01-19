HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Mercer County District Attorney County Detective’s Unit has issued a warrant for the arrest of a man facing charges regarding a drug delivery resulting in death.

Authorities are advising that Laven Davis, 30, may be armed.

Davis is charged with drug delivery resulting in death; conspiracy-drug delivery resulting in a death; criminal use of communication facility; manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; and conspiracy-manufacture.

Those with any information are asked to contact Mercer County District Attorney County Detective’s Unit at (724) 662-3800, ext. 2481 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or online by filling out a form here

More information can be found on the Crime Stoppers’ website.

Callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest or the location of a wanted person/fugitive.