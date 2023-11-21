PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man received his sentence Monday for drug trafficking charges.

Jammar Shelton, 44, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for cocaine and fentanyl trafficking, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Monday.

U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon also ordered Shelton to serve six years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Before sentencing, Shelton pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute fentanyl and cocaine between June 2020 and June 2021, and to possessing cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school and public housing on May 17, 2021.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the U.S.