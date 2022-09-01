PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to sell crack cocaine in the area.

Jeronte Robinson, 27, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon earlier this week.

Sentencing is set for 10 a.m. Jan. 4, 2023.

Robinson faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The investigation involved multiple agencies as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which aims to dismantle high-level drug trafficking organizations, as well as money launderers and gangs.