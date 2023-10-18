TRANSFER, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharon man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Pymatuning Township.

According to the Pymatuning Township Police Department, Benjamin Scalf, 35, was driving a Dodge Journey north on North Hermitage Road at about 2:55 p.m. when he went off the road just south of Gosser Street and rolled over multiple times.

Scalf was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident is under investigation.

North Hermitage Road was shut down at the scene of the crash for about an hour and half and utility lines were impacted.

Pymatuning Township police were assisted by the Transfer Fire Department, Greenville Fire Department, McGonigle Ambulance, PennDOT, Penn Power and Pymatuning Telephone Company.