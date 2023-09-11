SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – One person is now facing charges, accused of stabbing someone in Mercer County on Monday.

Sharon police were called to the 100 block of N. Sharpsville Avenue, near Our Gang’s Lounge, around 5:30 p.m. for a stabbing.

The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Jared Ser, 27, of Sharon, was arrested. He faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping, intimidation of witnesses or victims, unlawful restraint and tampering or fabricating physical evidence.

Police say this is an active investigation and more information may be released.