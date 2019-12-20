Sharon man donates more socks to people in need

Sonny Parker, who used to be homeless, has now teamed up with sock company Bombas to give back to the community

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – One Sharon man is making sure those in need have a way to stay warm this winter. Sonny Parker teamed up with sock company Bombas to donate thousands of socks.

Last week, he donated a thousand pairs to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

On Friday, he gave them out to the people of Sharon. Anyone needing to warm their toes was welcome to stop by and pick up a pair.

This is the second year of Parker’s sock drive.

The reason behind the event hits close to home — he used to be homeless.

“When I was younger, I didn’t have the cleanest or the most upkeeping socks,” he said. “So with a great pair of socks, this is definitely touching my heart, to give back to those who may need socks or don’t have socks.”

Parker has donated more than 15,000 socks this year alone.