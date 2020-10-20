Sharon man concerned over family’s safety after house was shot at in broad daylight

So far, no charges have been filed and police have made no arrests

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A Sharon man is seeking answers from police after his home was shot with his three children inside.

On Oct. 10, Octavius Clark and his family were outside of his home on Stambaugh Avenue in Sharon.

He says he had a disagreement with someone, which led to gunshots.

“He ran inside of the home and tried to come out the front door but they wouldn’t let him out so he ran out the back door and fired a weapon in broad daylight,” Clark said.

Since the shooting, Clark says his three children, who are under the age of six, feel unsafe living in their home.

In response, he has had to sleep downstairs for them to feel comfortable.

“They can’t even go outside to swing on their swing set because they’re so afraid that this person will attack our home again,” Clark said.

Clark says he has reached out to Sharon police and is waiting for answers.

“I don’t understand what’s the hold-up. It should be something fast about moving on, something like that when there’s kids involved or outside with gunplay,” he said.

Sharon Police Captain Travis Martwinski said the case has been assigned to the detective bureau and they are actively investigating.

So far, no charges have been filed and they have made no arrests.

Martwinski says investigations like this take time.

Clark says his main priority is keeping his family safe, so he has installed cameras throughout his home.

“I’m just trying to hold my family down the proper way and keep my kids safe and out of harm’s way,” Clark said.