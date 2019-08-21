Police: Sharon man threatened to blow up courtroom, get into shootout with officers

A woman told police Kenneth Ferri said he thought about wearing explosives into the courtroom and blowing himself up

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A Sharon man is in the Mercer County Jail, accused of making threats.

Kenneth Ferri, 59, was arrested this week after police said he made threats to blow up a Mercer County courtroom and kill officers.

Sharon police found out about the threats when an employee of Mercer County Behavioral Health called them Friday.

The caller said Ferri wanted to die in a “suicide by cop” and “take as many people with him as he could.”

The caller also said Ferri was thinking about wearing explosives to a court hearing on September 3 to blow himself up if he was sent to jail.

Ferri told the employee he had assault rifles and explosives in his basement, a criminal complaint states.

On Sunday, Ferri called 911 himself and threatened to kill police officers and the dispatcher, investigators said.

Officers went to his house on Anson Way and took him to the Sharon Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.

Ferri is facing two counts of making bomb threats and four counts of making terroristic threats. He’s being held on $50,000 bond and is due back in court August 29.

He still has to deal with the September 3 hearing, which is related to a 2017 case and includes charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, kidnapping and attempted homicide.