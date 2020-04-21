Sharon man charged with firing gun inside house

Police said 27-year-old John Domascieno fired about five shots inside the house on Malleable Street in Sharon

Editor’s note: This story corrects information previously sent by police that named the wrong street where the shots were fired. This story has been corrected to show it happened at a house on Malleable Street.

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – A Mercer County man is now in jail after reportedly firing several shots inside his home Sunday night.

Police said 27-year-old John Domascieno fired about five shots inside the house in the 200 block of Malleable St. in Sharon.

No one was hurt.

Domascieno was arrested and is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

He faces several charges, including reckless endangerment.