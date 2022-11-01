HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a suspect who is accused of impersonating a police officer to extort money from a victim in Hubbard.

Charges against Donatello Farrow, 28, of Sharon, Pa. were filed in Girard Municipal Court on Monday. Farrow faces charges of extortion, impersonating a police officer and theft.

According to a Hubbard City Police report, Farrow was identified as a suspect accused of scamming a 19-year-old Hubbard man.

The victim and his mother contacted police in May to report that the victim was chatting with someone who he believed to be a 22-year-old woman on an online dating app. The victim said the woman sent him a nude photograph so he sent one back. At that point, he didn’t hear back from the person, so he deleted the chat, the report stated.

On May 22, he received a call from a man who identified himself as an officer with the Youngstown Police Department. The caller said that the victim had actually been communicating with a 16-year-old girl and that she attempted to kill herself because she felt guilty about sending the naked photo.

The caller then told the victim that he was going to be charged with child pornography unless he sent them $750 to cover the cost of the girl’s counseling due to the traumatic experience.

The victim was told to send the money to a Venmo account, which police said was later found to belong to Farrow.

Police began investigating the incident and found that Farrow had been arrested in February by Hermitage police on a theft charge, according to the report. Police said he was also found to have two warrants out for a possession of stolen property charge in New York and a failure to appear in court on a shoplifting charge in Hermitage.

Officers contacted Farrow on Sept. 28 and he agreed to come to the police station to discuss the incident, but police said he didn’t show up.

The warrant for his arrest was filed in court on Monday.