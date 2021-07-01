Sharon looks to fill hole left by Reyers Shoe Store’s move across state lines

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – We’re just a month away from Reyers Shoe Store moving from Sharon to the Eastwood Mall. When it does, “America’s largest shoe store” is going to leave a hole in downtown Sharon.

Reyers has been in the Shenango Valley for 135 years. It is one of the anchors of the economic landscape in downtown Sharon, alongside Quaker Steak & Lube and The Winner.

People we talked to said it’s sad to see the family-owned store leave, but they are excited for its new venture.

The store’s departure is causing a push for some changes downtown, but Sharon was already reinventing its the area before the Reyers announcement.

“The situation with Reyers is not a surprise to us. We’ve been aware that they’ve had decreased traffic and that, you know, but it’s a situation countrywide with downtowns. That you have to continue to recreate yourself,” said Peggy Mazyck, CEO of Visit Mercer County, PA.

That recreation is in the works in Sharon.

City Manager Bob Fiscus said even with this move, he is looking forward to the future of downtown Sharon.

“We have numerous plans in place or in the process of creating those plans and create a main street, to have a downtown manager and to make sure we market downtown better than we have ever in the past.”

Fiscus said the landlord who owns the building Reyers is located in has said they have a few potential buyers for the spot.

In the coming days, the City of Sharon is expected to announce exactly what will be part of the new plans for downtown. We will keep you updated as soon as more information on the project is released.