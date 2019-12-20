Sharon hopes to demolish vacant houses, revitalize city in coming year

The Lots of Love project will help reduce neighborhood blight and repurpose vacant lots

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – The City of Sharon said the goal of its Lots of Love project is to revitalize parts of the community.

The city will demolish 53 homes.

The project will help reduce neighborhood blight and repurpose vacant lots.

The Commonwealth’s Neighborhood Assistance Program will help pay for the work.

“This is an example of public-private partnerships at its best and it’s an example to our future generation, the kids in the neighborhood,” Michele Brooks said. “Of neighbors working with neighbors, communities working with communities and the difference you can make and the possibilities are endless. So it’s not just about today, it’s about our future.”

The City of Sharon hopes to hire a project supervisor by the end of January.