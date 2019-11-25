Sharon holds meeting to discuss city’s vision and action plan for funding

The meeting will be held at the Buhl Mansion Carriage House from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – The Sharon community is invited to a meeting Monday night learn about the city’s vision and action plan for the next five years.

The community will be able to meet representatives from PA Downtown Center and the PA Housing Alliance, two consulting groups working to implement a comprehensive community and economic development strategy in Sharon.

PA Downtown Center will be facilitating the five-year plan. The plan will allow Sharon to apply for additional funds for small business loans, facade improvements and project implementation dollars.

The PA Housing Alliance will be working with the community to demolish vacant buildings, develop a lot maintenance program and provide loans for housing repairs.

